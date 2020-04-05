'Aware of reported social distancing breach': Man City set to punish Kyle Walker over 'lockdown sex party' with call girls

Manchester City have confirmed they are investigating reports that defender Kyle Walker paid two call girls to visit his home last week for a “sex party” despite coronavirus lockdown advice being in place in the UK.

Walker, 29, is reported to have invited two escorts - a 21-year-old Manchester student and a 24-year-old Brazilian woman - to his luxury apartment in Cheshire last Tuesday, paying them £2,200 (US$2,700) for a three-hour romp along with a male friend.

Just hours later, Walker posted a message on his Instagram account urging fans to stay home and observe UK government advice on Covid-19 social curbs.

City responded to the salacious claims by saying they are aware of allegations of "a breach of social distancing rules” while remanding Walker of his responsibilities as “a global role model.”

“Manchester City are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules,” a spokesperson said.

“Footballers are global role models and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.

“Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Walker, who is said to pocket £150,000 a week at City, had himself issued an apology issued on Saturday night.

“I understand that my ­position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model," said the England star.

“As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.

"My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown.”

Walker’s supposed sex party shenanigans are not the first time a Premier League footballer has found himself in trouble during lockdown measures in the UK.

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish was forced to apologize for an “embarrassing” incident last week when he was photographed at the scene of a car accident after reportedly crashing into multiple parked cars in Solihull, having gone out to visit a friend.