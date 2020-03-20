Social distancing? Grinning NFL star Derrius Guice takes flak after cozying up to six models on Miami boat

Should coronavirus social distancing advice apply when you have a sextet of stunners to snuggle up to? Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice doesn’t seem to think so.

Guice is definitely not allowing Covid-19 concerns spoil the fun, despite people being advised to keep their distance from one another as the pandemic spreads.

The grinning Guice, 22, posted a picture on his Twitter account of himself on a boat in Miami surrounded by six models in close proximity, adding a ‘shrugging shoulders’ emoji.

Derrius Guice doesnt seem to like social distancing much pic.twitter.com/aSDHO5wwUs — JAYE DE BLACK (@UnofficialJaye) March 19, 2020

After being criticized for the image, the NFL Guice appeared remorseless, later retweeting it with the message “10 people is the rule” – at least being aware of US federal government advice to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Nice to see Derrius Guice is practicing social distancing pic.twitter.com/3fzQd6CsIq — Going Deep Podcast (@goingdeep) March 19, 2020

That didn’t go unnoticed though, as sports journalist Mike Wise called out the NFL star for being “insensitive.”

“I know a lot of young athletes shouldn’t be held to standards we don’t even hold out adult selves to. But can someone get through the Derrius Guice and tell him not just how foolish he looks here, but how insensitive it is to #Covid_19 victims?” Wise wrote.

I know a lot of young athletes shouldn't be held to standards we don't even hold our adult selves to. But can someone get through to Derrius Guice @DaSickest and tell him not just how foolish he looks here, but how insensitive it is to #Covid_19 victims? https://t.co/nm7a02RpEo — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 19, 2020

Guice has since deleted both tweets, although a Barstool Sports blog also went in on him, writing: "Here we have Derrius Guice, who is my guy, doing the opposite of what you're supposed to do.

“And if you're going to do something like this, why put it on social media? You're just going to get dragged and called out and looked down on.”

Guice joined the Redskins on a four-year, $4.5 million contract in 2018 after a college career at LSU, but has suffered an injury-hit start to life in the pro ranks.

He sustained a torn ACL in his rookie year, and endured more injury woes last season which restricted him to just five games.

But at least he’s still smiling ahead of the new season, with a bevy of models to keep him company as a global pandemic rages on.