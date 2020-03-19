Tennis temptress Bouchard needs a quarantine doubles partner... and there's no shortage of offers (PHOTOS)

Canadian tennis star-turned-Instagram favorite Genie Bouchard has been inundated with offers for a quarantine doubles partner after lamenting that coronavirus-induced isolation would be “a lot more fun with a boyfriend.”

Bouchard, 26, is currently kicking her heels with the rest of the tennis world after the ATP and WTA tours suspended events until June 7, as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to decimate the sporting calendar.

Bouchard has kept followers updated on her own social distancing measures in recent days, but initiated a fan frenzy on Thursday when she tweeted that some male company wouldn’t go amiss.

“Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend,” wrote the former world number 5.

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

The returns came thick and fast – with some would-be isolation partners trying to tempt Bouchard with gifts of toilet roll in these times of scarcity.

Not bragging but I have 12 toilet rolls in my bathroom. — Lee (@leehemmings91) March 18, 2020

I’ve been told the internet is a great place for an adventure like that to start. pic.twitter.com/z6ZKc9XnGa — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) March 18, 2020

The tennis ace is no stranger to using social media to hook up with potential beaus, previously going on a date with a Twitter follower after she lost a Super Bowl bet back in 2017.

Bouchard likely still has some way to go with her social distancing measures however, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to take its toll around the world.

Like the calendar in other sports, tennis has seen major disruption.

The French Open was pushed back to September in recent days, while the fate of Wimbledon and other major tournaments is up in the air.

Currently ranked a lowly 328th in the world, Bouchard at least has her social media interests to fall back on, becoming an Instagram influencer through her army of 2.1 million followers.