Coronavirus crisis: 2020 French Open tournament to be played in autumn

The second Grand Slam tournament of the season – French Open, which was scheduled to take place in Paris in May – has been moved to the autumn amid coronavirus fears.

The French Tennis Federation said the decision to reschedule the major tennis tournament was made to ensure the health and safety of organizers, participants and spectators.

READ MORE: UEFA Euro 2020 POSTPONED to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

“The whole world is affected by the public health crisis connected with Covid-19. In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organizing the tournament, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020,” the FFT said.

“We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this UNPRECEDENTED situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety,” said Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT.

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

The 2020 edition of the French Open will be played from September 20th to October 4th, with all previously purchased tickets being refunded or exchanged.

France has become one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, with more than 6,000 cases officially registered in the region.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced tough restrictions on travel in a bid to stop the spread of the dangerous infection.