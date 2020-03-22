 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian world breaststroke champ Efimova keeps fit with quarantine press-ups as she delights fans with topless beach snap (PHOTOS)

22 Mar, 2020 11:45
© Instagram @pryanya93
Russian world champion swimmer Yulia Efimova may be largely confined to home like millions of others around the world during the Covid-19 outbreak but she’s at least managing to stay in shape.

Six-time world breaststroke queen Efimova is currently in sun-kissed Hawaii training for the summer Olympics, although like her fellow athletes around the world faces an anxious wait over whether the Games in Tokyo will even go ahead as the Covid-19 chaos rages on.

Likes millions of others, Efimova at least appears to be following the ‘stay at home’ advice, but that has not stopped her working out.

The Russian swim stunner shared a video on her Instagram stories of herself doing press-ups in a bikini on a sunlit balcony, before challenging a number of friends to do the same.

In recent days the double Olympic silver medalist has also delighted her 162,000-strong army of Instagram followers with topless beach snaps to help lift the gloom.

The spirit of Aloha 🌺🌺🌺

Efimova is a popular presence on social media, keeping fans abreast of her training routines but also delighting them with her modeling pics from various glamorous locations.

Her training for this summer’s Olympics could come in vain however as calls grow for organizers to put the summer sporting spectacular back to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 300,000 people worldwide and claimed more than 13,000 lives.

The Games are due to kick off on July 24, although on Saturday US athletics officials added their weight to calls from the country’s swimming bosses for the event to be postponed.

READ MORE: US Track & Field adds weight to calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement as delay seems increasingly inevitable 

Numerous other sporting bodies and athletes past and present have also pressed Olympic chiefs to take the step to shift the games one year back.

