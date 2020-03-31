'Deeply embarrassed': Jack Grealish apologizes after car incident (VIDEO)

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish has apologized after he was photographed at the scene of a car accident on Sunday, after a car reportedly belonging to him allegedly crashed into multiple parked cars in Solihull.

Grealish's ill-advised evening out came mere hours after he had posted a message on social media urging fans to stay at home during the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

His indiscretion led to him being fined and disciplined by the club, with his fines being donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.

On Tuesday Grealish took to social media to offer an apology for his actions.

"I just want to do a quick video message to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what happened this weekend," he began.

"I know it's a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked indoors for so long.

"I just got a call off a friend asking to go round to his, and I stupidly agreed to do so.

"I don't want anyone to make the same mistake that I did.

"So I obviously urge everyone to stay indoors and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we've been asked to do. I know for a fact that I'll be doing that in the near future now and like I said, I urge everyone to do the same.



"I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this, and hopefully in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again, once this has all boiled over."

Police attended the scene on Sunday after reports that a Range Rover card had crashed into two parked cars, causing damage.

The West Midlands Police stated that the driver had left his details with a member of the public, and would be questioned by the police at later date.

A statement from Aston Villa said, "Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government's guidance on staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.

"Club captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary."