Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish accused of CRASHING into parked cars just hours after calling for supporters to stay at home

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is in hot water after an alleged drunken incident where he reportedly smashed into three parked cars, just hours after asking people to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Police have launched an investigation after pictures surfaced online of Grealish and a damaged white Range Rover.

The West Midlands police have said they investigated the Dickens Heath area, near Solihull, on Sunday morning after reports of parked cars being damaged in the early hours.

Also on rt.com What coronavirus? Fans pack stadium to watch Minsk derby as Belarus remains lone league riding out Covid-19 storm

The driver of the vehicle had left his details with a member of the public before leaving, the police said.

Viral pictures appear to show the Aston Villa star in a hoody and slippers, as well his Range Rover which appears to have been damaged.

The incident came just hours after the Villa captain took to social media to ask that supporters stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused the U.K. to go into lockdown.

The player said in his post: "To help save lives you must stay at home. Only leave your house to buy food, buy medicine or to exercise and always remember to stay at least two metres apart. This is urgent, protect the NHS, stay home, save lives."

After reportedly attending a party which went onto the early hours, the 24-year-old smashed his £80,000 vehicle into several parked cars in the area.

The Range Rover was thought to have reversed from a parking spot across the road, before plunging into a silver van, which suffered a dent to its bumper and a cracked rear light.

U.K. newspaper The Sun reported that witnesses saw the car then ride onto the pavement before colliding into a £20,000 blue Mercedes, and then another Mercedes, a £30,000 C-Class.

This happened before the midfielder's vehicle smashed some railings in front of an estate agency.

Also on rt.com 'You have to be fair': Manchester City's Gundogan calls for Liverpool to be awarded title as players call for coronavirus clarity

The West Midlands police said in a statement: "Officers are investigating the circumstances and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 643 of 29 March."

Good Morning host Piers Morgan then blasted the Premier League ace on his show on Monday.

"Another day, another load of idiots. England footballer Jack Grealish. Aston Villa star. Had a lot to say last week. Gave a video message. 'To help save lives you must stay at home'.

"Really good words. Until you go out to your mate’s house on the lash for a party. Get into a car and crash into a load of other cars, allegedly.

"What were you thinking Jack? What happened to your little guidance? What happened to what you told us about saving lives and staying home?

"Doesn’t help when an England star, a role model, does that. Acts with total impurity and selfishness and recklessness. Shame on you."

Also on rt.com So what if Ronaldo, Messi and Co. are getting pay cuts? It's about time football's ludicrous wage bubble burst

Grealish has been in excellent form for Villa this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in the Premier League this campaign, and has even been linked with a possible England call-up.

He has so far earned seven caps for the Under-21s, but there is little doubt this incident might affect his chances of a senior England call up.

The star was in the middle of controversy five years ago, when footage showed him to be inhaling nitrous oxide.