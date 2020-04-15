 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hot work: Bellator starlet Valerie Loureda works up a sweat as she shadowboxes on her Miami balcony (VIDEO)

15 Apr, 2020 14:50
©  Bellator;  Valerie Loureda (Instagram)
Bellator fan-favorite and former taekwondo ace Valerie Loureda is making sure she doesn't lose her sharpness during the coronavirus lockdown, as she shared her rapid-fire balcony workout on Instagram.

Loureda, who has made a huge impression on fans, both inside and outside the Bellator cage since her big-show debut in 2019, took to her balcony in sun-drenched Miami, Florida for her latest Instagram update.

But unlike some of her previous recent updates, which have shown her playing with her dog, or enjoying the Florida sun in a tiny bikini, this time Loureda layered up, as she donned a black hooded tracksuit before stepping in front of the camera.

She then proceeded to demonstrate her impressive arsenal of strikes as she shadowboxed in the sun, showing off a wide variety of her striking techniques in the process.

Loureda went 2-1 as an amateur MMA fighter following her transition from the Olympic sport of taekwondo, then transitioned to the pros with Bellator. She's won both her fights as a Bellator professional, having knocked out Colby Fletcher in the first round of her pro debut, then followed up with a dominant striking display in her unanimous decision victory over Larkyn Dasch in her most recent display.

Loureda, like her fellow Bellator athletes, is currently unable to fight, while her home gym, Florida's American Top Team, based in Coconut Creek, is currently closed. 

So "Master" Loureda is continuing her training from home as she makes sure she's ready for when the shutdown rules are relaxed and Bellator are able to put on fight nights again.

