'Swimming on land' - Olympian Efimova wows with 'mermaid' pool-replacement workout tutorial (VIDEO)

Russian 3-time Olympic medalist swimmer Yulia Efimova has kept the quarantine content coming by producing a stunning tutorial on how to to 'swim on dry land' with an impressive 'mermaid' workout from her kitchen.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Efimova shared tips on how to keep in tip top self-isolation swimming shape during lockdown and in the absence of an available pool in a clip titled "We're swimming on land, or in the kitchen."

"A lot of people are asking me which exercises can replace training in the pool," the 28-year-old says in the video. "It's practically impossible I'll be honest because to swim in the pool you need to feel the water.

"But there are a few exercises that in my view are similar enough to the feeling you get when swimming in the pool. They might not help you to swim faster in any way but they can help keep you in shape and improve your technique!"

Suspending her top half off the worktop, Efimova proceeds to pull off imitations of her famous breaststroke, the discipline that has brought her six world titles and three Olympic medals, with every movement becoming ever so slightly less graceful until she gives under the weight of her own body and almost nose-dives onto the floor.

Efimova, who won double silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, then flips herself over for backstroke before finishing off with front crawl to conclude the technique masterclass.

Next the California-based blonde executes a floor leg workout on the floor with a little added dance routine.

The pool ace saved the best until last in her DIY workout, flipping onto her front to rhythmically roll her body to imitate the movements of a fish.

"Everything that's old is new again! Grab a couple of swimming exercises on dry land. Don't be sad and don't get ill. PS I swim better than I talk and film the video, and on dry land - only so so. On the bright side I'm always positive," she wrote in the video caption.

Efimova, who won her first Olympic medal when she bagged a bronze in the 200m breaststroke at London 2012, has had a busy time in quarantine; as well as her topless photo session on the beach, the star also coyly hinted that a Juventus player had been keen to hook up with her although she was less forthcoming on his identity or the details for that potential arrangement.