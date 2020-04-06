'I don't want to give away any secrets but...': Russian swimmer Efimova suggests mystery Juventus star was keen on hooking up

Russian six-time world breaststroke champion Yulia Efimova has revealed she made a splash with a mystery football star who wanted to get to know the swim stunner a little bit better.

Efimova currently finds herself in lockdown in sun-kissed California, where she was training for the Tokyo Olympics before the summer spectacular was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Grozny-born star – who boasts two Olympic silver medals, as well as an Instagram following of 170,000 – turned 28 in quarantine last Friday, and revealed in an interview with Russia's Match TV how she's been passing the time in lockdown Stateside.

"For a few days I lazed around, but usually I clean the windows, sort out some old things, read books," she said.

"Every morning I train, do some running, press-ups and stretches, then I watch movies and chat to my friends."

Swimming sultress Efimova recently gave fans a first-hand look at her workout routine when she shared a clip of herself doing press-ups on her balcony while clad in a bikini.

That kind of content has earned Efimova a burgeoning legion of admirers outside of swimming, which she suggested even extended to a football star at Italian giants Juventus, home to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I don't want to give away any secrets," the swimmer replied when asked which famous sports stars had been in touch with her about a potential rendezvous.

"Lots of people from different countries and different sports. A lot of hockey players, tennis players, footballers as well, but not from Russian clubs, Juventus perhaps, and from athletics."

Despite being stuck in Californian lockdown and with no Olympics to look forward to this summer, Efimova said she was still aiming for next year's delayed Games in Japan.

"The main thing for me now is to keep swimming until Tokyo. I was planning for the Games being this year and keeping in shape.

"I don't know if there's a chance that I'll continue after Toyko," she added.

Efimova scooped two silver medals at the last Summer Games in Brazil, in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.