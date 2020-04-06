Matuidi proves he's well and truly beaten coronavirus by dominating Ronaldo in lockdown fitness craze (VIDEO)

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi proved he is fully over his recent coronavirus diagnosis after beating fitness freak Cristiano Ronaldo at the viral lockdown craze sparked by the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo announced the 'Living Room Cup' challenge to his 211 million Instagram followers, which involves lying on your back and reaching up to do as many 'toe touches' as you can in 45 seconds.

The chiseled 35-year-old Juventus star got the ball rolling with an incredible 142 touches in 45 seconds, then throwing down the gauntlet to others.

"Hey guys, I have a new challenge for you to stay active: the Living Room Cup. Can you step up and beat my core crusher record?" Ronaldo wrote in the challenge, which is in conjunction with sponsors Nike.

It didn't take long for others to take up the task - including Juventus teammate Matuidi.

The French World Cup winner, 32, was one of three Juventus players to be diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, along with Italian defender Daniele Rugani and Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.

But Matuidi showed he has fully recovered by shading Ronaldo's incredible tally, racking up 144 crunches in his 45 seconds.

However, bragging rights so far belong to Portugal and Benfica youngster Ruben Dias.

The 22-year-old blew countryman Ronaldo and Matuidi both out of the water with his tally of 150.

Others to accept the challenge include Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva, who managed a score of 44 in her 45 seconds, and Russian longjumper Daria Klishina, who clocked up an impressive 97.

Like millions of others, sports stars around the world are cooped up at home as leagues and tournaments are put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Ronaldo and Co at least appear to be doing a better job of managing their lockdown exercise than some fellow stars.

