CONFIRMED: New summer 2021 dates set for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics

30 Mar, 2020 12:18
Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
New summer 2021 dates have been confirmed for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The opening ceremony will take place on July 23 and the closing ceremony on August 8 next year.

The dates were settled upon when Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reached an agreement on Monday. 

The original dates were July 24 and run to August 9, but the new dates were confirmed by Tokyo 2020 president Yoshirō Mori and chief executive Toshiro Muto in the Japanese capital.

"I proposed that the Games should be hosted between July and August 2021, and I really appreciate that [IOC] President Bach, having discussed this proposal with the various international sports federations and other related organizations, kindly accepted my proposal,"said Mori of the rescheduling.

"A certain amount of time is required for the selection and qualification of athletes and for their training and preparation, and the consensus was that staging the rescheduled Games during the summer vacation in Japan would be preferable."

