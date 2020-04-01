UFC star Paige VanZant sets pulses racing with NAKED late-night workout pic during coronavirus lockdown

UFC starlet Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford took their recent home gym workout to a new level as they shared a pic of them both working out naked.

In the Instagram pic, which has attracted more than 122,000 likes at the time of writing, VanZant is sat with her back to the camera while perched up against a gym ball, while her husband, Bellator middleweight Vanderford, is seen working on the chin-up bar, with only a carefully-situated punch ball protecting his modesty.

VanZant has used her time during the coronavirus lockdown to share a host of pics from her home gym, is currently recovering from a twice-broken arm that has left her out of action since her armbar win over Hawaii's Rachel Ostovich in January 2019.

She recently had her cast removed from her arm, and is gradually working her way back to full fitness as she works out at home with her fellow pro fighter spouse.

Earlier this week, she posted a video of her working her boxing skills on a new piece of equipment, a "spar bar", as she asked former two-division champ Conor McGregor for feedback.

The Irishman duly obliged, saying: "Excellent Paige! Slow it down and go through all the defensive patterns now. Catch the bar on the glove as well as hitting. Roll under it. Pull from it. Double the sequences up and mix others in. Catch hit catch. Hit pull hit catch hit. Hit Roll hit roll pull hit. Etc etc. Turn the fist down also. Knuckles horizontal! You will punch with the fist horizontal in a fight, over vertical, so work as you will fight. Habits worked in the gym become habits in a fight.

"Although that’s not to say vertical isn’t effective either. Hammer fists are thrown vertical. Also shots thrown from a shelled guard are really effective with the knuckles vertical. Just popped out into the face with no tell. People get wreckless when they see an opponent shell up and that's when you can set them up. They think you are in a shell and bang. Sneak shots out of the guard. Like that toy that springs out of the box. Jack in a box. Although for straight shots At range you will want to turn the fist down into horizontal as you turn your shoulder through the shot. Take your time and build all the correct habits. Think Middle knuckle to the nose. This machine is perfect for you just out of cast also. Good luck."

She also received words of support from UFC welterweight "Platinum" Mike Perry, who replied, "Paige check this idea out right, if you block with the right punch the top center bag with the left or if you block with the left hit the center bag wit the right at the same time. You a beast tho! Keep killin it! You and your hubby!"

With more than 2.4 million fans now following her on Instagram, and advice being offered by her fellow UFC stars, it certainly seems VanZant is not lacking in support while she rides out the coronavirus lockdown.