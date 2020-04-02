'We know what you've been doing!' Premier League ace Timm Klose appears to be on Pornhub during screen share shocker with fans

Premier League center-back Timm Klose has been mocked by soccer fans after a tab on his Macbook appeared to be open on Pornhub when the experienced Norwich defender revealed what he had been watching in an Instagram story.

Eagle-eyed supporters spotted what appeared to be a tab from the best-known porn site on the net when they zoomed in on a screenshot shared by Klose during the coronavirus lockdown that has seen the suspension of the Premier League.

The Switzerland international, who is hoping to stay up by guiding Norwich away from the relegation zone this season, inadvertently left the telltale page open while sharing some of his favourite films with fans as he awaits news of the climax to the top-flight season in England.

Klose had previously told fans to keep their hands clean and made the most of tissue by performing the keepy-uppy challenge that has become popular among sports stars and celebrities during the pandemic.

He said he aimed to avoid watching television and playing computer games before 6pm UK time, outlining his apparently wholesome plans to paint, study and keep fit at home.

Telling his Instagram following of more than 52,000 to “stay creative”, Klose asked, “What have you been up to?”

One commenter, whose reply was echoed by a stampede of fellow fans, retorted: “We know what you’ve been doing!”

Pornhub has made its premium version free and seen a surge in popularity during the global health crisis, reporting that the rises in viewing figures “clearly illustrate that people all over Europe were happy to have distractions while quarantined at home.”

Klose had hoped to go viral with a clip he produced alongside his Switzerland teammates in which they joined forces for a version of John Lennon’s Imagine, which he said had “really inspired” the squad and would give people “courage and hope”.

“It’s crucial that we all stick together,” he added, only to receive a wealth of responses alluding to his embarrassing screenshot.

Norwich are rock bottom of the Premier League with nine matches scheduled to play, six points from safety with a vastly inferior goal difference to the teams outside of the drop zone.

Having seemed destined for an immediate return to the Championship in their first season in the top flight since 2014, the Canaries could benefit from an unlikely reprieve should the season be voided without any teams being relegated.