'Bad acting': Wife of Russian hockey star Malkin responds to Pornhub quarantine suggestion

Anna Kasterova, wife of Russian ice hockey star Evgeni Malkin, got more than she bargained for when she asked social media followers for suggestions on TV shows to watch as the couple self-isolate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just like millions of others around the world, Pittsburgh Penguins star Malkin and TV presenter-turned-journalist Kasterova, who have been married since 2016, are taking social distancing steps as the coronavirus outbreak rages on.

To help the pair while away the time, Kasterova took to Instagram to ask her 132,000 followers for some ideas on shows to watch.

"Guys, advise me and Evgeni a good series, or even better, two," she wrote in Russian.

Kasterova then listed her personal favorites as Homeland, Billions, Ray Donovan, Chernobyl, and House Arrest.

Among serious suggestions such as Spanish crime show Money Heist and dystopian drama Westworld, one cheeky follower chipped in by offering Pornhub as an option for the couple.

Kasterova clearly has more refined tastes though, dismissively replying: "Bad acting."

Like other major leagues in the US, the NHL is currently on hold as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic which has infected over 250,000 people worldwide.

No restart date has been named, although reports state that players are unlikely to hit the ice until at least mid-May.

"Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy," the league said in its initial announcement on suspending play.

The US has introduced wide-ranging social curbs, with government advice being that people gather in groups of no more than 10.

Malkin, 33, has been in the US since 2006, spending his whole of his NHL career at the Penguins.

He's won the Stanley Cup three times with the team, and has also claimed world championship glory with Russia.