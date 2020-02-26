Pornstar Lana Rhoades sets tongues wagging as she claims footballer with 43 MILLION Instagram followers slid into her DMs (PHOTOS)

Pornhub sensation Lana Rhoades has claimed that a world famous footballer with an Instagram following of around 63 million people has been messaging her on the social media platform.

The 23-year-old Rhoades has garnered a significant following for her x-rated antics on the website, as well as on Instagram where an audience of 7.7 million people can follow her every move, and it appears that among those admirers are a few well-known names.

Not least of which is a global football star who, Rhoades claims, has been sending direct messages to her Instagram account.

A brief video posted to YouTube by a friend of Rhoades shows her in conversation about her social media following, where it is revealed that the world famous star - who remains unnamed - has taken quite an interest in her.

Lana Rhoades saying that a footballer with 43 million instagram followers hit her up in the dms... pic.twitter.com/3kkI3Tq7qj — Marshall 〽️ (@ftblmarshall) February 25, 2020

"She got DM'd (direct messaged) by a soccer player who has an $80million contract," a friend of Rhoades' says on camera.

"He has 43 million followers," Rhoades then boasts.

"Wait, who is it? I just want to know who it is," demands another friend before the video ends, but no such reveal is made.

Judging by Rhoades' Instagram snaps, it is of little surprise that she has amassed a significant following but she still has a long way to go before she matches the numbers of her secret admirer.

As to that person's identity? There is a short list of football stars to have a social media following which eclipses the figures mentioned in the video - but it has proved more than enough fodder for a host of armchair sleuths to launch an online investigation.