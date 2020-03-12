Missionary impossible: Pornhub offers free premium access to Italians struggling to get through coronavirus lockdown

In these dark times, as the coronavirus spreads across the globe, the beacon of all that is good (and bad) in the world, Pornhub, has offered Italians stuck in lockdown free access to its premium service.

The undisputed dominatrix of online porn has graciously offered people with Italian IP addresses a peak at its premium service until April 3 to lend a helping hand to those on nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate its percentage revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak,” the streaming giant said.

“To help you during these weeks at home, for the whole months you can access PornHub Premium free of charge, with no need of using your credit card”, it added.

Pornhub is the world's largest porn site, with a reported 42 billion visits in 2019, boasting some 115 million daily visitors. Italy wanks in seventh place in Pornhub's official country traffic statistics (The US, UK and Japan hold the top three).

So far, Italy has recorded over 12,000 cases of the Covid-19 illness and over 800 people have died from the disease. The alarming outbreak prompted authorities to place the entire country on lockdown.

