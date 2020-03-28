 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Pitching for ideas? Trump turned to baseball great Rodriguez & girlfriend J-Lo for coronavirus thoughts, say US reports

28 Mar, 2020 13:29
Get short URL
Pitching for ideas? Trump turned to baseball great Rodriguez & girlfriend J-Lo for coronavirus thoughts, say US reports
© Reuters
US President Donald Trump has cast his net far and wide in seeking input on how to tackle the mounting Covid-19 crisis in the country, including seeking the thoughts of baseball great Alex Rodriguez, according to some reports.

Coronavirus casualties are rising rapidly by the day in America, which has become the new epicenter for the pandemic.

Also on rt.com US passes 100,000 CASES of Covid-19 after becoming world epicenter for virus – Johns Hopkins University

In economic terms, US leader Trump has formally signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package as the nation bids to stave off even more disaster.

And in seeking thoughts from various quarters on how to handle the crisis, Trump has apparently turned to New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and his partner, pop princess Jennifer Lopez.

Reports from ABC News' John Santucci and Katherine Faulders state that Trump called the man known as A-Rod for his "thoughts" on the pandemic amid a "marathon" of meetings last week.

The supposedly unconventional approach provided ample ammunition for Trump-bashers, who questioned what exactly the 44-year-old former slugger and his popstress partner could bring to the table regarding the battle against the raging outbreak.

Others though felt that the baseball star was a logical choice for pharmaceutical advice, considering the 14-time All-Star was once banned for an entire season for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy. 

And this being Trump-era America, some presidential fans dismissed the claims outright as being fake news...

With or without A-Rod and J-Lo's help, Trump and the US continue to battle a deadly outbreak which on Friday hit the 100,000 cases mark, putting it out in front of even the likes of China - where the outbreak began - and Italy, which had previously been the epicenter of the pandemic.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies