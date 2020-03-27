 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump greenlights call-up of one MILLION reservists to battle Covid-19
HomeUSA News

US passes 100,000 CASES of Covid-19 after becoming world epicenter for virus - Johns Hopkins University

27 Mar, 2020 21:41
Get short URL
US passes 100,000 CASES of Covid-19 after becoming world epicenter for virus - Johns Hopkins University
A New York City Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing protective gear responds to a call for a sick patient during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2020. © REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
The United States has hit a landmark of more than 100,000 coronavirus infections, widening the gap over other afflicted nations as it solidifies its place as the world’s top hot spot for the lethal illness.

With the latest update of Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tracker, the US has tallied 100,717 cases of the virus, surpassing Italy, the next hardest-hit country, by more than 14,000 patients. Both have now overtaken China, where the outbreak originated, as new infections on the mainland continue to flatline.

The news of the US reaching the new milestone in the coronavirus pandemic comes after US President Donald Trump invoked  the Defense Production Act to force automakers to manufacture life-saving ventilators for the Covid-19 patients who have developed severe complications from the illness.

Also on rt.com Trump invokes Defense Production Act, accusing General Motors of ‘wasting time’ on producing ventilators

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies