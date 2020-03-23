'Kobe mode': NFL's most expensive cornerback Darius Slay changes shirt number in tribute to Kobe Bryant (VIDEO)
Slay, who wore the number 23 jersey throughout his six-year stint at the Lions, was traded to the Eagles for third- and fifth-round draft picks, and announced that he's changing his number to 24 in a tribute to the late NBA legend, Philadephia-born Kobe Bryant.
"My number I'm rocking? I'm going with that 2-4, man. I'm rockin' with 2-4 this year," Slay during an Instagram Live video.
"Kobe mode. Black mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the GOAT, man. Rest in peace to one of my favorite players. ... I think I'm gonna look good in 24."
"Big Play" Slay became the highest-paid cornerback in the move, as he signed a three deal worth $50 million, and in an Instagram post said farewell to Detroit.
"DETROIT!!!!...man I can’t thank y’all enough!!! It’s been real," he posted.
"To the fans, Former teammates, the Lions Coaches & Staff, I appreciate all you guys to the fullest. Since I got drafted to Detroit, the city has shown nothing but love & respect, imma really miss pulling up to all the high school games here in Detroit & showing y’all love., I can’t thank y’all enough. Big Play will always love the fans!"
He also had a message for his new fans in Philadelphia, saying, "To my New eagles fans, ya boii is READY!!! Playing for Kobe's favorite NFL team is a dream come true. Man it's truly a blessing. Time to get to work & show the city what we can do!!!! PHILLY WASSSSS GOOD!!!! #EAGLES #FLYHIGH"