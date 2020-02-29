WBC creates championship belt in memory of deceased NBA legend Kobe Bryant
The belt, made in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, contains portraits of Bryant and his daughter and includes the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two numbers he played under in the NBA.
Kobe Bryant, a huge boxing fan, played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, five of which ended with NBA championships. Bryant played in the NBA all-star game 18 times and is ranked fourth on the list of the league’s top scorers with 33,643 career points.
Last month, he was killed in a private helicopter crash in California along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
The WBC have created a one off belt in honour of basketball legend and huge boxing fan Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, following their tragic deaths #respect❤️🙏👊🏀🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/bmSeN8YxLY— Tracey Langley (@Traceyone2one) February 26, 2020
Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes after the shocking tragedy declared there were no survivors.
Later, it was revealed that Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B helicopter had been given special permission to fly in dangerous conditions beforehand.