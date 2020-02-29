 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WBC creates championship belt in memory of deceased NBA legend Kobe Bryant

29 Feb, 2020 15:05
Kobe Bryant © Global Look Press / Anke Fleig
The World Boxing Council (WBC) has created a championship belt in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The belt, made in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, contains portraits of Bryant and his daughter and includes the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two numbers he played under in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant, a huge boxing fan, played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, five of which ended with NBA championships. Bryant played in the NBA all-star game 18 times and is ranked fourth on the list of the league’s top scorers with 33,643 career points.

Last month, he was killed in a private helicopter crash in California along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes after the shocking tragedy declared there were no survivors.

Later, it was revealed that Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B helicopter had been given special permission to fly in dangerous conditions beforehand.

