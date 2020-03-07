'Speechless!' Fans in awe as artist creates unique Kobe Bryant mural using 5,292 dice (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2020 18:08
© Getty Images / Harry How
Of all the tributes to NBA legend Kobe Bryant following his passing in a helicopter accident in January, the one assembled by artist Barbara Lynn Helman might be the most painstakingly assembled and intricate.

Helman used an incredible 5,292 dice to create a mural which, when viewed from afar, recreates the iconic visage of the 18-time NBA All-Star. 

According to the artist on Instagram, the 40x30 mural will help raise funds for charitable causes associated to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. 

Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when a helicopter in which they were travelling came down in a mountainous region of Calabasas in Los Angeles County. 

The death of the retired 41-year-old NBA icon was keenly felt in the global sporting community, and particularly in the United States, where Bryant was among the most celebrated and recognized athletes in the country.

As such, the outstanding artwork has triggered an outpouring of awe from Bryant's fanbase, with several fans taking to social media to make clear their appreciation of Helman's effort.

A fitting tribute, it must be said, to a player whose career was defined by his own painstaking attention to detail and a never-give-up attitude. 

