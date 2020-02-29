Sweet taste of success: Tyson Fury celebrates WBC title win with HUGE five-tier cake

The spoils of victory keep on coming for newly-crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, with his wife Paris presenting him with a huge five-tier cake featuring his newest possession.

The cake features the famous green WBC championship belt, on top of a red cushion, with a crown on the top to celebrate his return to the summit of professional boxing.

Fury's wife Paris shared a pic of the pair standing alongside the colossal cake, with the caption, "Just a little cake to celebrate bringing back the WBC belt."

Also on rt.com The Gypsy King reigns supreme: Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder to win WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas rematch

Fury cemented his position as the lineal heavyweight champion of the world by stopping previously undefeated Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their big-money rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

And while it appears that Wilder is planning to exercise his contractual right to another rematch with the Brit, the boxing world has hailed Fury's performance, with "The Gypsy King" now widely considered the best heavyweight boxer on the planet.

Also on rt.com ‘Now you see how hard he hits?’ Incredible ringside footage shows Fury’s punching power as he decks Wilder (VIDEO)

Fury came in for his fight with Wilder at his heaviest weight ever, tipping the scale at 271 pounds for his title-winning fight in Vegas.

But his post-fight weight might just go up a few pounds more if he decides to take down the huge celebration cake he received from his wife this week.