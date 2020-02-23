Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov pulls out of mass-start race after police raid scandal in Italy

Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov, who was subjected to a police search on Saturday, has decided to pull out of the final race at the 2020 IBU World Championship in Italy despite booking a place in the men’s mass start.

Immediately after the men’s relay race, Russia finished fourth, Loginov said that the police had seized his phone and laptop amid investigations into possible doping violations.

The reason for the shocking police raid was the inappropriate accreditation of Loginov’s coach, Alexander Kasperovich, who used the document issued for another person.

“All this happened because of Kasperovich’s accreditation which was issued for another person. The IBU suspected that he is hiding under another name and supplies me with doping before races. These are just groundless suggestions, I really have no words to describe what has happened,” Loginov said.

“They checked all my clothes, everything including wheels on my suitcase. I told them you may check everything, but seizing my phone and laptop is really beyond my understanding, because now I cannot even contact my family,” the biathlete said adding that he would like to be with his wife as soon as possible.

“Recent events forced Alexander to withdraw from the race,” Russian Biathlon team coaching staff said on Sunday.

At the 2020 IBU World Championship in Italy, Loginov claimed gold in the men’s sprint, ending Russia’s 12-year losing streak at major starts. He also added an individual bronze in the men’s pursuit a few days later.