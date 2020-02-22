 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘They took our rifles as if we were dangerous criminals’: Russian biathlete Loginov on Italian police raid

22 Feb, 2020 11:10
Get short URL
‘They took our rifles as if we were dangerous criminals’: Russian biathlete Loginov on Italian police raid
Alexander Loginov © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov, who was subjected to a search by Italian police on Saturday, said that officers broke into their hotel room early in the morning while he was sleeping and confiscated his rifle.

The unexpected search, which took place hours before the men’s relay race at the IBU World Championship, left the team in a state of shock, with Russian biathlon managers calling the raid an act of harassment.

READ MORE: Italian police search surging Russian biathlete Loginov HOURS before race

We were sleeping in one hotel room together with Evgeny Garanichev [Russian biathlon team member],” Loginov said.

We were awakened by police which broke into the room. They immediately took our rifles, as if we were dangerous criminals and told us not to move. Half-naked, we watched them checking our personal belongings. However, they were interested only in mine.”

The search warrant issued by Italian police targeted Loginov and his coach Alexander Kasperovich, who reportedly had problems with accreditation.

The police officers, whose raid was reportedly initiated by the International Biathlon Union (IBU), took Loginov’s laptop and mobile phone as part of an investigation into potential doping.

So far, no charges have been brought against Loginov, who has already won two medals at the tournament: gold in the men’s sprint and bronze in pursuit.

Loginov tested positive for a banned substance in 2013, and was later barred from competing. The punishment period ended in 2016.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies