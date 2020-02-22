 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No evidence of doping violations’: Russian embassy in Italy responds to police raid on biathlon team

22 Feb, 2020 18:12
FILE PHOTO. An Italian police officer © REUTERS / Massimo Pinca
The Russian embassy in Rome has issued a statement saying that Italian police officers found no evidence of prohibited medicine usage by Russian biathletes during a raid conducted on Saturday.

The first results of the police search indicated there was no evidence of doping. However, police seized the phones and laptops of biathlete Alexander Loginov and his coach Alexander Kasperovich for further checks as part of the preliminary investigation,” the statement said.

On Saturday Loginov, who ended a 12-year losing streak for Russian male biathletes by winning gold at the IBU World Championships, was subjected to a search by Italian police just hours before the men’s relay race.

The reason for the raid was Kasperovich’s inappropriate accreditation, which prompted IBU officials to open an investigation into the possible use of doping substances. 

In the wake of the incident, the Russian embassy in Rome demanded that Italy explain the reasons behind police searches conducted in the hotel rooms of Russian athletes.

The diplomats urged local authorities to guarantee all "necessary conditions" for Russians to train and participate in international tournaments in the country.

