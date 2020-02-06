'There was no suicide attempt' - Soldatova coach DENIES attempt to take own life by gymnast - reports

The coach of Russian rhythmic gymnast Alexandra Soldatova denies her charge has been hospitalized after a suicide attempt, claiming the 21-year-old is undergoing unspecified tests and will be released from hospital tomorrow.

On Thursday, it was reported that Soldatova had been rushed to a Moscow hospital on February 5 for treatment in its critical care unit for multiple deep cuts to her left wrist and severe blood loss, but that her condition was 'satisfactory'.

It was reported that the injuries were caused by a suicide attempt.

However, her trainer Anna Dyachenko has refuted those reports, and instead has insisted the four-time world champion has simply undergone a series of medical tests, confirmation of which she received via a phone call from the young skater on Wednesday.

“I’ve just been to see her. There was no suicide attempt. Her condition is fine and she will be released from hospital tomorrow,”Dyachenko told TASS.

Earlier, Dyachenko had been incredulous at the breaking news of Soldatova's alleged suicide attempt, but reiterated that the skater repeated that version of events to her on Wednesday.

“Yesterday morning [Wednesday] Alexandra rang me from the hospital and said that she’s undergoing some tests and not to worry. What I’m hearing now [reports of suicide attempt] is such a shock for me, as it is for everyone,”she said, Ria Novosti reported.

Soldatova is one of Russia's most prominent gymnasts, having become a four-time world champion in two different disciplines - the team and ribbon events - and having also won gold and two silvers at the 2019 European Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.