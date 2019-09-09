Russian world champion gymnast Alexandra Soldatova sparks concern after passing out at competition

Russian gymnast Alexandra Soldatova gave fans and coaches a scare after losing consciousness during her performance at the World Challenge Cup in Portimão, Portugal.

The 21-year-old athlete, who had already been included in the Russian team for the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, came to Portugal to test her readiness, and polish routines.

READ MORE: ‘Is it humanly possible?’ US gymnast Simone Biles hits insane triple-double on floor (VIDEO)

Soltadova got off to a brilliant start at the final World Challenge Cup confidently winning the all-around event. The gymnast had been expected to dominate the individual apparatus finals a day later, but health issues unexpectedly broke her winning pace, forcing Soldatova to prematurely leave the competition.

The four-time world champion finished third in the ball final before dropping to eighth place in the next final, displaying a poor performance with a hoop.The gymnast failed to show up on the carpet to demonstrate her routines with a ribbon and clubs, triggering speculation that she might have been injured.

Soldatova’s coach Anna Dyachenko dispelled injury rumors revealing that the gymnast fainted during the competition.

“Sasha felt bad after completing one of her routines. She saw a dark curtain and fainted. So, the only correct decision I had to make was to withdraw from the competition immediately,” Dyachenko said, adding that Soldatova’s participation in the World Championship remains in doubt.

“Irina Alexandrova (Viner-Usmanova) will decide whether Sasha will be able to recuperate before the world championship.”

Soldatova has taken to social media to assure fans that she was out of danger.

“I want to say thank you to all people who supported me at the competition.

“I know many of you were frightened yesterday after I pulled up from the tournament. But this was just a precautionary measure, I feel good now. Today we are returning to Moscow, so everything is fine,” the gymnast said.

The 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from September 16 to 22.