﻿Russian champion gymnast Alexandra Soldatova hospitalized after 'suicide attempt'

6 Feb, 2020 10:08
Getty / Anadolu Agency
Russian four-time world champion rhythmic gymnast Alexandra Soldatova has been hospitalized in Moscow after an alleged suicide attempt, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital with multiple deep cuts on her left arm which led to severe blood loss on Wednesday.

“The 21-year-old Soldatova was taken to a Moscow hospital on February 5th with bodily injuries resulting from a suicide attempt,” Moscow news agency reported citing their sources in the hospital.

“She was also diagnosed with bulimia. At that moment the patient couldn’t be questioned. She is not willing to reveal the circumstances under which she received the injuries.”

RT
Getty / Deniz Calagan

Doctors reported that Soldatova's condition is satisfactory and she is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's intensive care and psychophysiologic disorder wing.

Soldatova is one of Russia's most prominent gymnasts, having become a four-time world champion in two different disciplines and having also won gold and two silvers at the 2019 European championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

