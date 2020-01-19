‘Weak as f*ck’: Former foe Nate Diaz unimpressed with Conor McGregor’s comeback win at UFC 246

As the plaudits poured in for Conor McGregor after his 40-second TKO win at UFC 246, one man distinctly unimpressed was former rival Nate Diaz.

Making his octagon return after 15 months out of action, McGregor crushed Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside the first minute of their welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Notorious set things up with shoulder shots in the clinch, busting open Cerrone’s nose and then landing a brutal head-kick followed by a barrage of punches.

Twitter was quick to lavish all manner of praise on McGregor for the nature of his win, but that did not extend to Nate Diaz – who famously submitted the Irishman in their first welterweight bout back in March of 2016, before losing an epic rematch later the same year via majority decision.

“Weak as f*ck,” Diaz tweeted not long after McGregor had destroyed 36-year-old Cerrone.

“This sh*ts all fake,” he added.

Diaz also took aim at Jorge Masvidal, the man who beat him to win the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title back in November.

In particular, the Stockton native was unimpressed by Mavidal’s choice of Versace attire as he attended proceedings in Las Vegas.

“And why the f*ck you in a robe smh,” he wrote dismissively.

However, Diaz appeared to be in the minority on Twitter as some of the biggest names in sport and beyond heaped the platitudes on McGregor for his performance.

Still, you can always trust Nate Diaz to keep it real.