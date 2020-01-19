Conor McGregor crushes Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246

Conor McGregor returned in all his glory at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, needing just 40 seconds to secure a TKO victory over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

In what was the first Octagon appearance for 'The Notorious' since he suffered a fourth-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago, the Irishman met Cerrone, a UFC legend and holder of a lengthy list of promotion records.

As soon as the bout began, McGregor threw his patented left hand, which was ducked by Cerrone.

In defense, the two clinched up and McGregor started throwing some vicious shoulder strikes that appeared to break 'Cowboy's' nose.

Once they broke from the clinch, Cerrone seemed bothered from the shoulder shots. McGregor pressed forward and would land a head kick that stunned Cerrone.

Smelling blood, McGregor followed up with big punches and began pounding away, causing referee Herb Dean to call off the fight at 40 seconds in.

McGregor was back and got a big highlight reel win at welterweight, opening many new doors of possibilities.

Perhaps the most realistic of those is now some kind of stipulation fight against the BMF champ, top-ranked 170-pound contender Jorge Masvidal, who was sitting front row at T-Mobile Arena.

The two have already expressed their interest in competing opposite one another. But as alluded to, if it's for Masvidal's BMF title, he would want something else to be put up for grabs as well.