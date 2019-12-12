 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: College basketball player PUNCHES official in celebration gone wrong

12 Dec, 2019 09:57
Get short URL
WATCH: College basketball player PUNCHES official in celebration gone wrong
Social media
The US college basketball matchup between Illinois and Michigan on Wednesday night was forced to continue without one of its officials when he was punched to the ground by a player during a celebration gone wrong.

Late in the second half, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn had just scored and drawn a foul when he swung his arm round in celebration.

But he clearly didn’t see match official Lewis Garrison emerging from behind him, and proceeded to send Garrison crashing to the court as he caught him with his swinging right elbow and forearm.

Garrison immediately went down holding his head, while a concerned Cockburn went to his aid, trying to help the dazed official to his feet. 

But Garrison was unable to continue and was reportedly later taken to hospital for a precautionary X-ray, although he is not believed to have suffered any serious injury.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Cockburn had clearly not intended to take out the official.

"He didn't see him, he hit him in the back of his head,” Howard said, ESPN reported.

“As you can see, we had to finish the game with two referees. I just hope he's OK."

The incident took some of the shine off the performance from freshman center Cockburn, who starred with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as Illinois recorded a 71-62 victory over No. 5-ranked Michigan – their first such win over a top-five program since 2013.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies