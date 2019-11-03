UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal promises Nate Diaz rematch after 'BMF' title fight stopped by the doctor: 'We're going to run it back!'

Jorge Masvidal captured the UFC's "BMF" title in the main event of UFC 244, but the thrilling matchup ended in an anti-climax after the cageside doctor stopped the fight before the start of Round 4 due to Nate Diaz's cut eye.

The event's headliner featured a specially-commissioned title, the "BMF" title, to crown the "Baddest Mother F****r" in the UFC, and the belt was carried to octagonside by movie megastar and former WWE superstar "The Rock" as the anticipation reached fever pitch ahead of the fight.

And when the action got underway, the fight didn't disappoint, as Masvidal and Diaz threw down in an action-packed encounter that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

The fight started in thrilling fashion and never let up, as Masvidal took control of the contest and won all three of the contested rounds on RT Sport's unofficial scorecard.

Masvidal hurt Diaz badly in the first round, leaving the California native with a cut over his right eye that would eventually lead to the doctor stoppage. And the Miami-based star kept up the pace through Rounds 2 and 3 as he outstruck and outgrappled Diaz over three competitive, crowd-pleasing rounds.

But, with the fight fans inside Madison Square Garden contemplating what action would follow in the championship rounds, the cageside doctor entered the octagon and checked over Diaz's eye.

The fighter insisted he was good to continue, but the doctor would not be swayed, as he informed referee Dan Miragliotta that the fight should be waved off.

It angered the New York crowd, whose loud chants of "BULLS**T!" filled the famous arena while Masvidal and Diaz commiserated each other in the middle of the octagon following the fight.

After the fight, Masvidal, flanked by boxing legend Roberto Duran, told the fans that he promised Diaz a rematch, saying: "I swear, we're running it back," while Diaz admitted he was shocked the doctor stopped the fight, saying: "I didn’t think they were going to stop it. I was just getting ready to get started."

It means a rematch is a near certainty, with the pair likely to meet on a fight card in 2020, with the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas the most likely venue.