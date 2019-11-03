'F*ck him… he could get his ass whooped too': Nate Diaz unloads on The Rock after losing BMF title fight to Masvidal (VIDEO)

Nate Diaz was not a man tempered by his defeat to Jorge Masvidal in their ‘BMF’ title fight, having choice words afterwards for Hollywood and WWE megastar ‘The Rock’, who was invited by the UFC to hand over the belt.

Diaz suffered a controversial defeat to Masvidal when a cageside doctor refused to allow him out for the fourth round at New York's Madison Square Garden due to a cut to his right eye.

While Masvidal had been the dominant force up to that point, it was an anticlimactic end to the main event at UFC 244, in what was one of the most eagerly-anticipated MMA bouts in recent years.

The defeat understandably left a bad taste for Diaz, but the veteran Californian bruiser also appeared aggrieved at the UFC’s choice of inviting The Rock to present the special ‘BMF’ belt to the winner of the bout.

The Hollywood and WWE star – real name Dwayne Johnson – is Florida-based, and Diaz clearly felt he had bias towards Miami fighter Masvidal.

“He’s on that side, f*ck him,” Diaz said at the post-fight presser. “I’m on the West Coast side. Mike Tyson should have been here anyway. He’s the baddest man on the planet, right? He should have been the one over here (handing over the belt).”

“F— him! I mean, The Rock’s cool. I like Ballers. But he picked the wrong side.” @NateDiaz209 never, ever change 😂 #UFC244 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/UoBDeWg44u — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Diaz signalled that his rant was partly tongue-in-cheek, however, saying: “I’m over here hurting on The Rock, huh? You guys caught me under a bad time.

“The Rock’s cool, I like The Rock, I like Ballers (the comedy-drama show), but he picked the wrong side, so he can get it too, he can get his ass whooped too, straight up,” Diaz added to laughter from the attendant media.

Of more immediate concern to Diaz will be whether he gets another shot at Masvidal after the fight ended in such contentious circumstances.

Masvidal, 34, has already signalled he would be willing to throw down again to settle matters more decisively, although Diaz, also 34, claimed that he could “see the UFC f*ckery coming,” hinting that he could be deprived of a second shot at his rival.