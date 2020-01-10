Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admits title slip-up still haunts him six years on: 'I think about it most days'

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard says his costly slip against Chelsea during the 2013-14 title run-in continues to haunt him, despite his old club's stellar current form.

With just three games to go in the 2013-14 season, Liverpool were leading a tight, tense Premier League title race and looked on course for their first Premier League title when Gerrard slipped at a crucial moment against Chelsea to cost his side a goal in a damaging 2-0 defeat.

Then a draw at Crystal Palace in their penultimate game effectively ended their title challenge as the Reds fell agonizingly short, finishing two points behind eventual champions Manchester City in a season that promised so much for the Merseyside club.

Speaking to former teammate Jamie Carragher on his "Greatest Game" podcast ahead of Liverpool's away clash at Tottenham Hotspur, Gerrard said Liverpool capturing the Premier League title this season would help ease the pain of his costly slip back in 2014.

"I think about it (the slip) most days," Gerrard admitted.

"A Liverpool team winning the league would help how I feel, for sure.

"When I analyze it properly I obviously understand it wasn't just that moment. But still part of me, in my head, thinks it is. People say: 'It was over 38 games,' but I still know behind what you are saying to me that that moment was so big.

"So when Liverpool won the Champions League last season and I was sitting around, looking at the fans, I was thinking they are all happy again and that made me feel better again. The Champions League last year was a healing moment for me."

Gerrard has transitioned from player to manager, and is looking to challenge Celtic's dominance of the Scottish top flight with his Rangers side, who currently sit just two points behind their rivals, with a game in hand.

And he admitted that leading the 'Gers to a come-from-behind title win to stop Celtic's remarkable run at the top of Scottish football would rank alongside his famous UEFA Champions League victory with Liverpool in Istanbul in 2005.

"Outside winning the Champions League it would be the next best," he admitted.

"It's an obsession for both (clubs). They're desperate for nine in a row. Their obsession is 10.

"From a Rangers point of view, from the moment I came up here. Every fan was saying: 'Stop that'. I was aware of it when I took it and I knew that would be the primary aim."