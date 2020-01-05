WATCH: Teenager Curtis Jones curls in wondergoal as Liverpool dump rivals Everton out of FA Cup

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones, 18, was the hero for his team as he curled in a superb second-half goal to hand the Reds victory against Merseyside rivals Everton in their FA Cup third-round game at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rang the changes as he named a young side to face Everton following a congested Christmas and New Year fixtures list, also handing new Japanese signing Takumi Minamino his debut after he joined from RB Salzburg.

It was a first taste of Merseyside derby action for new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, whose team had a more experienced look about them as they sought a morale-boosting cup win against their local rivals.

After a first half in which Everton spurned several good chances and forced good saves from stand-in Liverpool stopper Adrian, it was the home team who exerted dominance in the second, capped by Curtis’ superb hit on 77 minutes.

After playing a one-two with Divock Origi on the left, Jones collected the ball on the edge of the Everton box before composing himself and arcing the ball beyond Jordan Pickford and into the top corner, sparking delight at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp clearly loved it, and while his team will be chasing bigger prizes in the form of a potential first league title in 30 years, the FA Cup could prove the perfect place to further the development of young stars-in-the-making such as Jones.