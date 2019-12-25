 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian prospect Diana ‘Pantera’ Avsaragova announces Bellator MMA deal

25 Dec, 2019 14:26
Russia's Diana Avsaragova, 21, has announced she has joined the Bellator MMA flyweight ranks as she bids to build on the undefeated start to her career.

‘Pantera’ is 2-0 in pro fights to date, with her last bout bringing a decision victory at a Titan Global Fighting Championship event in Tbilisi, Georgia, back in May.

Avsaragova and management company Sucker Punch revealed on social media that she had signed for Bellator – although the promotion itself has not yet made an official announcement.

Avsaragova, who has previously competed at bantamweight, is a close friend and training partner of Georgia’s Liana Jojua.

Jojua suffered defeat on her UFC debut to Sarah Moras on the card at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi back in September.

The pair are often pictured training together and both represent the Akhmat Sila (Akhmat Strong) fight team.

Avsaragova will be entering a Bellator flyweight division ruled by undefeated Hawaiian Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

‘The Ilimanator’ last defended her title with a dominant decision win against England’s Kate Jackson on December 21 at Bellator 236 in Honolulu.

With Avsaragova set to enter the fray, the Russian will very much be one to watch in 2020.  

