'Sorry I didn't meet your expectations': Liana Jojua reacts to loss in 1st female UFC fight in UAE

Georgian UFC fighter Liana 'She Wolf' Jojua has reacted to her loss in the promotion's first ever all-female fight in the UAE, being stopped in the third round against Sarah Moras at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old slipped to 7-3 in professional mixed martial arts to Canadian Moras, nicknamed 'Cheesecake', by a TKO when she had no answer to Moras' ground and pound.

After the fight, a deflated but not discouraged Jojua told her 157,000 Instagram followers that she will be back soon after learning some big lessons.

“Thanks for the support, to those messaging trying to comfort me - everything is fine. I will deal with it and come back as soon as possible," the young fighter wrote.

“A special thanks to my club Akhmat MMA and my head coach Murad Bichuev for the strength you gave me. Sorry that I didn’t meet your expectations.

“I hope my next fight I will display myself better, I am one of those fighters who can learn a lot from one loss."

Jojua's fight was one of two female bouts on the card, the other being Joanne 'JoJo' Calderwood's split decision victory over Andrea 'KGB' Lee, also on the preliminary card.

The main event of the night feature Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification fight against interim champ Dustin Poirier.