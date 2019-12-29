Miniskirt, drum & saxophone: Tuktamysheva sets pulses racing at exhibition gala (VIDEO, PICTURES)
The 23-year-old, who finished fourth at the national tournament in Krasnoyarsk, gave “a one-girl band” performance with various musical instruments in a dynamic dance to the song ‘Destination Unknown’.
Wearing a black miniskirt and a green jacket, Tuktamysheva masterfully ‘played’ a saxophone, drum, and cymbals while demonstrating incredible skating skills.
The 2015 world and European champion, who missed a spot on the national team this season, said that while she is satisfied with her performance in Krasnoyarsk, she will continue to working on ultra-c elements, including quads, in the future.
“I took a huge step forward by attempting to make a quad in the free program. I don’t regret that I made a mistake and was not flawless. I will polish my new program which now includes a quad. I feel comfortable right now, I just need to practice more and train harder to develop and learn new elements,” the skater said.
Russian first-year seniors Anna Shcherbakova, Alena Kostornaia, and Alexandra Trusova swept the podium in Krasnoyarsk, earning the right to represent Russia on the international level.