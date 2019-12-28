Anna Shcherbakova performs INSANE quad-jumping routine to win Russian figure skating championship (VIDEO)

First-year senior Anna Shcherbakova has successfully defended her title as Russian champion, demonstrating a jaw-dropping free routine which included three quadruple jumps.

The 15-year-old captivated the crowd with her mesmerizing program to music from the Firebird ballet, showing off her incredible skating skills and outscoring all the competitors, including short program leader Alena Kostornaia.

Shcherbakova flawlessly nailed a quadruple lutz-quadruple toe-loop combination before adding a single quad lutz and a quad flip, becoming the first female skater in history to successfully land a quadruple flip at an official competition.

The skater’s breathtaking performance charmed the strict judges, who gave her an unbelievable 261.87 points.

Winner of this year’s Grand Prix final, Kostornaia was not as solid as expected, making slight errors on several landings.

However, the 16-year-old effortlessly coped with two triple axels, scoring 259.83 points which put her in second place.

Alexandra Trusova, who attempted to make four quadruple jumps in her free program, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, falling twice in the beginning of the program and doubling yet another attempt at a quad.

She recovered in the second part of the routine, performing a solid quadruple toe-loop and a triple lutz-triple loop combination, but that was not enough to beat her more stable teammates.

The skater couldn’t hide her disappointment, bursting into tears after her error-riddled performance.

Trusova finished third with 226.34 points.

The trio, which has been training under renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, will likely represent Russia on the international level this season after they swept the podium in Krasnoyarsk.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who made an unsuccessful attempt to land a quad, finished fourth, losing by 57 points to the winner.

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, who was fifth after the short program, withdrew from the competition hours before the free program.