Ruined hopes: Evgenia Medvedeva withdraws from national figure skating championship

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva has prematurely ended her performance at the national figure skating championship in Krasnoyarsk, pulling out of the competition shortly before the women’s free program.

The tough decision, which will likely deny Medvedeva a chance to represent Russia at major figure skating events this season, was made after she broke her boot during a training session.

Having experienced severe pain after trying on a new pair of skates, the Olympic silver medalist decided to wear the broken boot again. The risky move didn’t pay off, however, as Medvedeva was unable to perform jumping elements during Saturday’s training session.

“My feet are burning. I did everything I could,” Medvedeva said after the women’s short program.

She finished fifth with a score of 71.08, a full 18 points behind current leader Alena Kostornaia.

Medvedeva’s possible exit had been rumored since Friday, but the Russian Figure Skating Federation has finally confirmed the withdrawal by publishing the list of free program participants – with Medvedeva’s name omitted.

Having missed the national selection, the 20-year-old – previously the Russian team’s uncontested leader for several seasons - will not be able to take part in the European and world championships