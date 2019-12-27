Ayew kidding me?! Jordan Ayew nets majestic solo effort as Crystal Palace defeat West Ham (VIDEO)

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew produced a last-gasp wonder-goal to fire Crystal Palace past fellow London side West Ham United in their Boxing Day Premier League clash on Thursday.

The scores were level at 1-1 as the match approached stoppage time, when Ayew picked up the ball wide on the right flank and set off on a mazy run that eventually ended with the ball in the Hammers' net and three sides of Palace's Selhurst Park stadium jumping for joy.

Ayew had already created Palace's first goal after teeing the ball up for Cheikhou Kouyate to volley home a 68th-minute equalizer to wipe out West Ham's 57th-minute Robert Snodgrass strike.

And the game appeared to be heading for a Boxing Day stalemate before Ayew grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and produced a goal of the season contender.

He skipped inside from the right flank before brilliantly spinning past a hapless Declan Rice. He then danced past two more static Hammers defenders before chipping the ball past the onrushing Roberto Jimenez for a show-stealing winning goal.

"It was a fantastic effort," said Palace manager Roy Hodgson after the match.

"I thought Jordan did ever so well to set up the first goal.

"The second was one of those wonderful individual efforts that will live long in the memory and get lots of airings on TV.

"He deserves that - it's a fine reward for his performance today and this season so far."

Ayew modestly explained that the goal came from an initial mistake on his part, which forced him to improvize.

"When I had the ball I wanted to try and shoot with my left foot, I pushed it too far and tried to do everything on instinct," he told Amazon, who streamed the game live in England.

"This victory is for the supporters."