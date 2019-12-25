 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I don't see anything bad in it’: Russian biathlete says she'd race in lingerie

25 Dec, 2019 13:27
‘I don't see anything bad in it’: Russian biathlete says she'd race in lingerie
Kristina Reztsova © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
Russian female biathlete Kristina Reztsova said she's ready to take part in a World Cup race wearing lingerie, on condition she won't face disciplinary action afterwards.

The 23-year-old said she wouldn’t be too shy to compete wearing underwear, given she already done so while competing at a junior competition in 2013 -  although it was worn over the top of her usual skiing outfit.  

The then 16-year old athlete shocked the crowd by donning a pink bikini and bra above her tight-fitting uniform, after promising her teammates to do something extravagant to celebrate the team’s victory.

Kristina Reztsova © Social media

The biathlete said she's ready to repeat the ‘lingerie’ performance, despite being reproached by her mother, three-time Olympic champion Anfisa Reztsova, who had stern words for her daughter’s behavior in 2013.

I don’t feel shame for wearing lingerie in 2013. Will I agree if I'm asked to do it again? Yes, I can do it if I don’t face any disciplinary sanctions afterwards. I don’t see anything bad in that act,” Reztsova said.

Kristina Reztsova © Social media

Reztsova, who is competing for Russia, is currently ranked 41st in the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup standings.

