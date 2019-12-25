‘I don't see anything bad in it’: Russian biathlete says she'd race in lingerie

Russian female biathlete Kristina Reztsova said she's ready to take part in a World Cup race wearing lingerie, on condition she won't face disciplinary action afterwards.

The 23-year-old said she wouldn’t be too shy to compete wearing underwear, given she already done so while competing at a junior competition in 2013 - although it was worn over the top of her usual skiing outfit.

The then 16-year old athlete shocked the crowd by donning a pink bikini and bra above her tight-fitting uniform, after promising her teammates to do something extravagant to celebrate the team’s victory.

The biathlete said she's ready to repeat the ‘lingerie’ performance, despite being reproached by her mother, three-time Olympic champion Anfisa Reztsova, who had stern words for her daughter’s behavior in 2013.

“I don’t feel shame for wearing lingerie in 2013. Will I agree if I'm asked to do it again? Yes, I can do it if I don’t face any disciplinary sanctions afterwards. I don’t see anything bad in that act,” Reztsova said.

Reztsova, who is competing for Russia, is currently ranked 41st in the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup standings.