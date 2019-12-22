Pure tenderness and sincerity: Russian female hockey players strip off for annual calendar (PHOTOS)

The Russian Women’s Hockey League (WHL) has produced their annual calendar, featuring professional female players who took part in a revealing seasons-themed photo session.

The players are captured in extravagant images which correspond to the four seasons of the year, with beautiful flowers and fruits replacing clothing.

“Twelve female players representing seven WHL teams demonstrated that along with tough hockey qualities every player has tenderness, sincerity and delicacy,” the WHL said in an annotation.

A goalkeeper for Agidel ice hockey club, Anna Prugova, is seen lying on a carpet made of roses replicating the cover of the famous drama film ‘American Beauty’.

Prugova was a member of the Russian bronze-medal-winning World Championship squads in 2013 and 2016, which defeated Finland in the third-place game on both occasions.

Tornado player Nina Pirogova is photographed holding an apple while being surrounded by a bunch of sunflowers.

Pirogova won bronze medals at the 2016 World Championships, she also captained the Russian team at the 2017 Junior World Championships, and is well remembered for taking part in a huge brawl with Czech players in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

SKSO member Alexandra Vovrushko, who apparently symbolizes the autumn season, is encircled by yellow leaves which cover her naked body.

One more Agidel player, Elizaveta Konadkova, is wearing a ‘dress’ made up of white flowers.

Konadkova’s teammate, Elizaveta Rodnova, is surrounded by wild berries and grapes wearing nothing but a beautiful circlet of flowers and berries on her head.