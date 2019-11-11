‘Just a hobby’: Chinese female bodybuilder speaks on viral fame (VIDEO)

Chinese viral sensation Yuan Herong, who sent social media into a frenzy with her stunning pictures, has spoken about her internet fame, saying that bodybuilding and grueling gym workouts are “just a hobby.”

The model, who previously took part in bodybuilding competitions, swapped the full-time fitness industry for the medical profession, and now works as a doctor in a Chinese hospital.

The 31-year-old stunner, dubbed ‘Chun-Li’ for her resemblance to the iconic Street Fighter video game character, stressed that the routines in the gym are just her hobby.

"I just take it as a hobby to exercise naturally without medication," she said, adding that she attends the gym from four to five times a week under the watchful eye of professional bodybuilder Zhang Wei.

Footage from RT’s Ruptly video agency shows Yuan doing an intensive training session, including lifting weights, doing pull ups and stretching muscles.

But despite her incredible frame, Yuan says she has no plans on embarking on a professional bodybuilding career.

She noted, however, that her coach wants het take part in competitions in future, being inspired by her ability to work hard and push her body to the limits.

