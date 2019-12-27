Monterrey magic! Rogelio Funes Mori scores stunning stoppage-time bicycle kick in Mexican Apertura final (VIDEO)

Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori produced a last-gasp moment of magic to give his side the lead at the end of the Mexican league Apertura final against America on Thursday night.

With the match in the third of four minutes of stoppage time, Monterrey tossed the ball into the box in a bid to grab a late winner.

And when the ball fell to Mori, who had his back to goal, the striker chested the ball up, then went airborne as he produced a picture-perfect bicycle kick that fired the ball low into the bottom corner of the net for a spectacular winner.

The goal gives Monterrey – who lost to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the World Club Cup in Qatar – a crucial one-goal lead heading into the second leg, which will be played at the famous Azteca Stadium on December 29.

America are the defending Apertura champions, having captured the title last December.

And with the trophy one of two prestigious Mexican league titles contested each season, Monterrey find themselves with a crucial one-goal advantage as they bid to round out 2019 with some silverware.