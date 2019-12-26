Return of the Zlat: Ibrahimovic 'accepts AC Milan offer' as Swede gets set for San Siro return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks to be poised to make a return to Serie A in January after reports from Italian media suggest that the striker is set to sign a six-month deal with former club AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic departed LA Galaxy in November after two years in Major League Soccer which saw him score 52 goals and tally a further 17 assists in 56 appearances for the Californian club, but despite his advancing years it seems that his time at the top level of the club game isn't over just yet after respected Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano reported that the Swede, 38, is on the verge of making his Milan return.

Also on rt.com 'His ego has an ego!' Zlatan pens pompous message to announce LA Galaxy exit, tells fans to 'go back to watch baseball'

The enigmatic forward wore the famed black & red strip for two years between 2010 and 2012 where he scored an impressive 56 goals, along with 24 assists, in 85 appearances.

If the deal is concluded shortly as is expected, Ibrahimovic will be thrust into an underperforming Milan side who lost 5-0 last weekend to Atalanta and will be tasked with improving the fortunes of Stefano Pioli's side as they sit in a disappointing 11th spot in the Italian top flight, with just 21 points from 17 games.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back! He has just accepted AC Milan bid. He’ll arrive in Milano on next days. 🔴⚫️ #transfers#Ibrahimovic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2019

The defeat to Atalanta was their heaviest loss in 21 years.

The team, who were the most successful Italian club of the 1990s, are without a significant piece of silverware since winning their 18th Italian league title in 2011.

Also on rt.com 'A true Hollywood entertainer:' Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits 'perfect hat-trick' in LA derby (VIDEO)

Speculation as to Ibrahimovic's next destination has been rife since it was announced that he was leaving LA Galaxy. New Everton boss (and former Milan manager) Carlo Ancelotti had openly flirted with the idea of attempting to secure his signature in recent days, while several further clubs were said to be interested.

In the end, though, it seems as if Ibrahimovic has some unfinished business in Milan. Whatever happens, one suspects it will be interesting at the very least.