'If Ronaldo thinks it's difficult, it must be difficult': Romelu Lukaku reveals Juve ace's Serie A warning

Inter Milan new boy Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo advised him prior to his move about just how difficult it is to find the net in the Italian top flight after his big bucks move from Manchester United.

Lukaku has hit the ground running since joining up with Antonio Conte's side, bagging 14 goals in all competitions so far this season - two more than Ronaldo - and this may come as something of a surprise to the Belgian marksman after a warning from the Portuguese great about how hard it can be to be productive in the notoriously defense-heavy league.

"He told me this is the hardest defensive league in the world," Lukaku said to the New York Times. "He said he'd scored goals everywhere, but this was the toughest place to do it. And if Cristiano Ronaldo thinks it's difficult, then it must be really difficult."

Lukaku's final days in the English game weren't ideal ones. He never quite seemed to gain the full faith of the Old Trafford support following his transfer to the club from Everton, with some fans determing that his 'heavy' touch didn't conform to the quick, transitional attacks which are a part of the Manchester United DNA.

Nonetheless, he agrees with Ronaldo when it comes to the difficulties forwards face in Serie A.

"It's harder than England," Lukaku said. "The football is more intense there, but here everything is pattern of play."

The Lukaku vs. Ronaldo showdown looks set to be a heavyweight encounter for the rest of the season as both Inter and Juventus are top of the division on 42 points, six points ahead of third-placed Lazio. Inter Milan are currently top by measure of a better goal difference, in part due to Lukaku's recent productivity.