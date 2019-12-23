'The last No. 9 scored about 150 goals': Wanda Nara takes dig at Inter & Lukaku as husband Icardi shines at PSG

Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, issued a stinging rebuke of Inter Milan for opting to move forward with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku instead of the Argentinian forward who departed on loan to PSG last summer.

Lukaku has begun his domestic career in Italy in fine form, bagging 12 goals - two more than Cristiano Ronaldo - and an assist during his brief spell in Milan thus far, but that form didn't translate to the European stage as they were eliminated from the Champions League after failing to qualify from a group which also included Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Icardi, meanwhile, will be a part of the latter stages of the competition after he helped Paris Saint-Germain to the top of Group A, five points clear of Real Madrid.

And per Nara, this is ample evidence that the Milanese club have focused their resources in the wrong direction.

"It would be good to see [Lukaku] in big games too. He hasn't scored in the Champions League, he'll watch the knockout rounds on TV," she said on TV show Tiki Taka when asked if Lukaku is a better player than Icardi.

"The last No. 9 [Icardi] only scored about 150 goals for Inter. I think [manager Antonio] Conte is Inter's real asset. He makes the difference, he has only played three times with the first-choice midfield he put together at the start.

"So Conte makes the difference. Then we'll change our minds week by week. Lukaku had been criticised after the Champions League, now he is praised like a phenomenon.

"I am an Inter fan, but I cannot stand the disrespect because we are talking about the former No. 9 and I am right here. I saw a No. 9 that scored 150 goals."

Icardi scored an impressive five goals in his six Champions League games this season, while Lukaku managed just two in five appearances.

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy last season following an impasse regarding an contract extension, making way for his loan move to the French capital. PSG have an option to purchase the player after the loan concludes.