‘He doesn’t even look at me’: Wife of PSG star Icardi says her husband doesn’t have sex after losing a match

Wanda Nara, the wife of Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, has revealed that his professional football career impacts their intimate life, as her husband refuses to have sex if his club loses a game.

In an interview with Italian outlet La Republicca Delle Donne, the model-turned-football agent shared intriguing details of her personal life stressing that her famous husband strictly follows sports rules and doesn’t have sex before matches.

The 33-year-old added that Icardi feels depressed after PSG loses and “doesn’t even look at her.”

“Mauro is very professional and does not do anything before a match. Only after it and on condition the match went well. If they lose, he does not even want to look at me,” Nara said.

She also commented on the Argentinian striker's move from Inter to PSG saying that it was a good decision to make.

“Mauro's exit from Inter was good for everyone. He went to a better and more important club,” Nara said.

Icardi and Nara got together after the model split with Icardi’s former Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez, who also hails from Argentina.

She married the forward just five months after her divorce with Lopez in 2013. Nara has three sons from her previous relationship, and two daughters with Icardi.